France celebrates World Cup triumph

France went World Cup crazy on Sunday after Didier Deschamps' men beat Croatia 4-2 in Moscow.

Mario Mandzukic's 18th-minute own goal put Didier Deschamps' men in front only for Ivan Perisic to hammer in a fine equaliser. The Inter player was then harshly adjudged to have handled in the box, as VAR made its first impact upon a World Cup final.

Antoine Griezmann converted his fourth goal of the tournament from 12 yards before Paul Pogba - shortly after a pitch invasion from Russian protest group Pussy Riot interrupted proceedings - and Kylian Mbappe put France out of sight.

Mandzukic pulled one back after a dreadful error from France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, but Croatia could not muster one final effort.

It prompted a wave of celebration all over France with president Emmanuel Macron and even the Mona Lisa getting involved...

 

 

 

 

 