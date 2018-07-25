Fred could be an important player for us, but let's wait - Mourinho
Jose Mourinho says that new signing Fred is not a direct replacement for Michael Carrick, but could be a key player for Manchester United.
Jose Mourinho says Fred is not a direct replacement for Michael Carrick, but adds the Brazilian could be a key player in Manchester United’s midfield this season.
The Brazilian playmaker joined the Red Devils from Shakhtar Donetsk last month for a fee reported to be in excess of £50million, but is yet to feature for United in pre-season after World Cup duty with the Selecao.
The 25-year-old will be a welcome addition to United’s midfield this season following the departure of Michael Carrick, but Mourinho believes he will bring some creativity and flair to the centre of the park – and something different to the long-serving midfielder.
"Nemanja Matic, Marouane Fellaini, Paul Pogba and even Ander Herrera are physical and strong players, he told reporters.
"We think having a player like Fred in the squad – who is more technical, more quality of passing in short spaces – he can maybe connect [with] the attacking players.
"He could be an important player for us, but let’s wait. Michael Carrick is Michael Carrick and there is no successor."
Manchester United continues their pre-season on Wednesday when they host AC Milan in Pasadena, following draws with Club America and San Jose Earthquakes so far.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.