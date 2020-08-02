‘Fulham fear us’ claims Brentford’s Emiliano Marcondes ahead of play-off final

Brentford midfielder Emiliano Marcondes believes his side go into Tuesday’s Sky Bet Championship play-off final against Fulham as favourites.

The Bees missed out on automatic promotion after successive defeats in their last two matches of the regular season had halted an eight-game winning streak during the run-in.

But Thomas Frank’s bounced back to book their place at Wembley by overcoming Swansea 4-2 on aggregate in their play-off semi-final.

“I think Fulham are fearing us because we have won against them two times (this season) and they haven’t scored,” said Marcondes.

“I think we are favourites. We have won twice against them this season so I don’t see why we shouldn’t be favourites.”

Brentford beat their west London rivals 1-0 at Griffin Park in December and 2-0 at Craven Cottage in their first match back after the season had resumed in June.

“They are a bigger club, but we have played very well against them,” the 25-year-old Dane said.

“We are 3-0 up in the two games and I’m very confident saying that because I know we are the better team.

“We are so ready. We’re so full of energy, we’ve been dreaming of playing this game the whole season.

Brentford’s Emiliano Marcondes, pictured battling for the ball with West Bromwich Albion’s Romaine Sawyers, has played every Championship match since his return from a loan spell with Midtjylland.

“We know we had the chance to go (up) directly, but it was our aim to get in the top six and play in the play-off and get to the final. So we are very ready.”

Marcondes spent three months on loan at Danish side Midtjylland until the end of December, but has featured in every Championship game since his return.

Brentford have not been in the top flight of English football in 73 years and are hoping to launch the 2020/21 season in their new Brentford Community Stadium in the Premier League.

“I’ve watched the Premier League since I was a little boy,” Marcondes added. “I think it’s the best league in the world and it would put us on a seat with some of the best teams in the world.”