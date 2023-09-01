Fulham star Joao Palhinha's Bayern Munich move in danger of COLLAPSE: report

Fulham star Joao Palhinha was set to join Bayern Munich – but now, the move is on the brink of collapse.

The Portuguese was a target for the likes of Liverpool and West Ham United earlier in the transfer window but the west Londoners refused to do business. Bayern, however, have been interested and thought to have concluded a deal today.

Thomas Tuchel is on the lookout for another defensive midfielder – and Palhinha has had a medical today.

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel wants Joao Palhinha (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yet transfer oracle Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the transfer might not even happen at all.

"Joao Palhinha completed two round of medical tests, took pictures in Bayern shirt but deal is currently collapsing," he tweeted.

According to Sky Sports, this could have serious repercussions in the Premier League.

Liverpool want to sign Ryan Gravenberch from the Bavarians and with Palhinha at risk of falling through, Die Roten might pull the plug on the sale to Anfield.

Ryan Gravenberch might see his Liverpool move collapse (Image credit: Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Romano has not confirmed why the deal is in danger.

Palhinha is valued at €40 million by Transfermarkt.

