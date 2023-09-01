Fulham star Joao Palhinha's Bayern Munich move in danger of COLLAPSE: report
Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha was ready to move to Bayern Munich – but the deal is on the verge of collapsing now, according to one transfer guru
Fulham star Joao Palhinha was set to join Bayern Munich – but now, the move is on the brink of collapse.
The Portuguese was a target for the likes of Liverpool and West Ham United earlier in the transfer window but the west Londoners refused to do business. Bayern, however, have been interested and thought to have concluded a deal today.
Thomas Tuchel is on the lookout for another defensive midfielder – and Palhinha has had a medical today.
Yet transfer oracle Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the transfer might not even happen at all.
"Joao Palhinha completed two round of medical tests, took pictures in Bayern shirt but deal is currently collapsing," he tweeted.
According to Sky Sports, this could have serious repercussions in the Premier League.
Liverpool want to sign Ryan Gravenberch from the Bavarians and with Palhinha at risk of falling through, Die Roten might pull the plug on the sale to Anfield.
Romano has not confirmed why the deal is in danger.
Palhinha is valued at €40 million by Transfermarkt.
Fulham wanted Scott McTominay from Manchester United to replace Bayern-bound Joao Palhinha. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was an option, too.
Bayern are set to sell Ryan Gravenberch to Liverpool, meanwhile
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
