Fulham will only countenance selling star midfielder Joao Palhinha if a replacement can be acquired first.

The Cottagers are facing the very real possibility of losing Palhinha to Liverpool or Bayern Munich before the transfer window closes, with the German giants having already reportedly agreed personal terms with the Portugal international. Liverpool gaffer Jürgen Klopp is also thought to be a huge admirer of a player who can make a key difference in either penalty box.

Palhinha, 28, was Fulham's star midfielder last term after joining from Sporting in the summer of 2022. His positioning, tough-tackling and habit of scoring the odd vital goal made him an instant fan-favourite at Craven Cottage. He's been in form against this term, rescuing a point for his side in a 2-2 draw with Arsenal last weekend.

Amid the growing interest around him, Palhinha has reportedly already informed Silva and club officials that he wants to leave. His manager appreciates this could be a life-changing move for the deep-lying midfielder but will only sanction a deal if a replacement can be brought in first.

Manchester United's Scott McTominay has emerged as a potential replacement for Palhinha. Silva is an admirer of the Scotland international's physicality and dynamism, as well as his ability to play in central defence when required.

McTominay is available at the right price - thought to be in the region of £40m. The outlay would not be prohibitive, given Palhinha is valued at around £70m by the West London club.

Whether or not McTominay sees Fulham as a decent career move could be a stumbling block, though a loan has also been touted. McTominay has fallen further down the pecking order at Old Trafford, following the arrival of Mason Mount. Erik ten Hag's desire to bring in another central midfielder before the window closes is also a concern for the player.

