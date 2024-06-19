German FA rewards Julian Nagelsmann after strong Euros start

Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann’s day went from good to great on Wednesday when his two-year contract extension was validated after beating Hungary.

Having led Die Mannschaft to a 2-0 win to ensure progression to the knockout stages of Euro 2024, Nagelsmann was rewarded with a show of faith from the German FA, who confirmed that his contract will run to the 2026 World Cup. It had previously been due to expire next month.

While the extension was first reported in April, according to Sky’s Florian Plettenberg, the manager had a ‘failure clause’ in his contract based on Germany progressing to the knockout rounds. At the time Nagelsmann said: “This is a decision from the heart. It is a great honour to coach the national team.”

Nagelsmann’s men have impressed so far on home soil. They opened the competition with a thumping 5-1 win over Scotland with goals coming from five separate players – or six, if you count Antonio Rüdiger’s effort at the wrong end.



They sit top of Group A after trumping Hungary so have confirmed their place in the round of 16, where they will face the runners-up of Group B or C.

Nagelsmann rose to international prominence when, taking over TSG Hoffenheim at 28, he became the youngest manager in Bundesliga history. He later became the youngest manager to feature in the Champions League before taking charge of RB Leipzig.

Germany's players embrace prior to kick-off against Hungary (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a string of new records as the youngest manager at various stages of the Champions League, Nagelsmann took Leipzig to the competition’s semi-finals, losing to Paris Saint-Germain.

In 2021 he moved to Bayern Munich for a record managerial transfer fee of €25, winning the 2021/22 Bundesliga and two DFL-Supercups. Since taking charge of the national team Nagelsmann has overseen an uptick in form and become – you guessed it – the youngest manager in Euros history.

Qualification for the 2026 World Cup is yet to begin. The competition will be hosted jointly by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

