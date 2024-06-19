German FA rewards Julian Nagelsmann after strong Euros start

Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann was celebrating more than just victory against Hungary on Wednesday night

Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann’s day went from good to great on Wednesday when his two-year contract extension was validated after beating Hungary.

Having led Die Mannschaft to a 2-0 win to ensure progression to the knockout stages of Euro 2024, Nagelsmann was rewarded with a show of faith from the German FA, who confirmed that his contract will run to the 2026 World Cup. It had previously been due to expire next month.

