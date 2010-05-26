Germany visited from drug testers

"Six NADA (National Anti-Doping Agency) testers arrived today for an unexpected doping control," German football federation spokesman Harald Stenger told reporters. "The team was informed immediately after their training today.

"We were informed that 14 players would be tested," he said, adding they would not release the names of those undergoing tests, in line with Germany privacy laws.

International sports federations, including FIFA for soccer, have signed up to the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) new doping code and have agreed to a whereabout rule, that allows testers to know for an hour each day where they can locate athletes for in and out of competition tests.

WADA itself will only play a minor role ahead of the June 11-July 11 World Cup in South Africa with testing being done by world football's governing body FIFA.

Germany play Serbia, Australia and Ghana in the group stage.

