Ghana's Rajevac warns of Socceroos backlash

Ghana, who beat Serbia 1-0 in their opening group match, stand a chance of qualifying for the second round of the tournament if they obtain a good result against Australia on Saturday in Rustenburg.

"The Australian team is a very strong team," Rajevac told Ghana FA website.

"Their performance against Germany did not show the real picture. They can do much better, can run better, so I expect them to be much better than the performance against Germany," he said.

Rajevac said Ghana must stay focused and be ready for the Socceroos who will come out fighting.

"For Australia, this is the last chance. So they would give their best. They are a very competitive nation and I am sure they would give off their best in the next match so we are ready for that," Rajevac said.

"For us this win is very important... we need to prepare well and concentrate well," he added.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook