How Sky's deal with Amazon Prime just made it easier to watch every Premier League game

Amazon Prime has the first of its two full rounds of Premier League matches this week – and a new deal with Sky means they're easier than ever to watch.

As of this week, Amazon Prime Video is available as an app on Sky services, such as TV subscription packages, Sky Q and Now TV sticks.

Meanwhile, Now TV – including Sky Sports – is available as an app on Amazon Fire TV sticks.

The third major Premier League broadcaster, BT Sport, already has deals in place with both Amazon and Sky – meaning there are now more options than ever to watch all top-flight games in one place.

The three services are all available without a contract, meaning you can pay just for what you want, and can cancel easily – though it may cost more than some contract subscription services.

To watch all the Premier League games this way, these are the subscriptions you'll need:

Now TV Sky Sports monthly pass Cost per month (currently six-month minimum): £33.99 £25 Sky Sports has the rights to 128 Premier League matches a season (more during coronavirus), plus EFL games, the Scottish Premiership, Carabao Cup and UEFA Nations League.View Deal

BT Sport monthly pass Cost per month: £25 BT Sport has the rights to 58 Premier League matches a season (more during coronavirus), plus the Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, Women's Super League and Bundesliga.View Deal

Amazon Prime Video Cost per month: £7.99 (free for first 30 days) Amazon Prime has the rights to a minimum of 20 Premier League matches a season (more this season due to coronavirus).

If you don't have a TV subscription already, you can use a device that plugs into the back of your television to access these apps.

At FourFourTwo, we'd recommend a Now TV Smart Stick, which you can buy for as little as £14.99, or an Amazon Fire TV stick, available for as little as £29.98. Both are available on Amazon with free one-day delivery once you've set up your Amazon Prime account.

Once you have your passes, have bought your device and have it plugged in, you'll just need to download the apps you need for free. On a Now TV stick, Sky Sports will come as standard, so you'll need to download BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video, while on an Amazon Fire TV stick, you'll need to download the Now TV and BT Sport apps.

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and save 48% – available until Christmas. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)!

NO COST Amazon Prime Premier League games: How to watch 21 top-flight matches for FREE this December

GUIDE Premier League live streams: How to watch every game this week, from anywhere in the world