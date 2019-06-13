Greg Stewart completes move to Rangers

Greg Stewart has completed his move to Rangers after signing a two-year contract.

The 29-year-old forward wrapped up the transfer after his Birmingham contract expired.

Stewart only made six starts and 16 substitute appearances for Birmingham, spending most of his three-year stint back in Scotland on loan with Aberdeen and Kilmarnock.

Stewart hit five goals in two spells with the Dons, where he was mainly utilised out wide, and scored eight goals in 16 games for Kilmarnock in between his Pittodrie stints.

A Rangers statement read: “This will be a return of sorts for the Stirling-born player as he began his footballing career in the Rangers Academy.”

Stewart began his professional career with a four-year spell at part-time Cowdenbeath before joining Dundee in 2014, where he was named on the PFA Scotland player of the year shortlist in both seasons.

The skilful forward joins former Motherwell winger Jake Hastie and ex-Kilmarnock wide man Jordan Jones in joining Rangers this summer, while midfielder Steven Davis made his loan move from Southampton permanent.

Meanwhile, Gillingham have claimed they beat Rangers to the signing of former St Johnstone and St Mirren midfielder Matty Willock.

The 22-year-old has joined the Sky Bet League One side after being released by Manchester United.

A statement from the Kent club read: “Gillingham have fought off heavy competition to clinch the signature of former Manchester United youngster Matty Willock on a two-year permanent contract.

“The club fended off interest from many teams, including Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers, to sign the heavily rated United youngster who arrives with strong references, including from former United legend Nicky Butt.”