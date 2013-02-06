Guardiola's Bayern to face Barcelona in July

Guardiola agreed to a three-year deal with Bayern last month and will take over from Jupp Heynckes at the end of the season.

He stepped down as Barca coach at the end of last term after leading the La Liga club, where he began his career as a player, to 14 trophies in four years, including two Champions League crowns and three Spanish league titles in a row.

Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Barca President Sandro Rosell sealed the deal for the game, marking Bayern boss Uli Hoeness' 60th birthday and with all proceeds going to charity, in a meeting in Doha on Wednesday.