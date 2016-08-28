Gyan's 'destiny' in England, Sunderland return an option

Asamoah Gyan is back in England and ready to choose which club to sign for from "a lot of options", including former side Sunderland.

The Ghana international, 30, is poised to join his next employer on a season-long deal from Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG.

After becoming Sunderland's record signing in a £13million deal back in August 2010, Gyan left the club just over a year later in a lucrative move to Al Ain of the United Arab Emirates.

Gyan revealed his former club and Championship outfit Fulham are two of the teams interested in him, while reports suggest there are a host of other second-tier clubs also keen to snap him up.

The striker will not necessarily prioritise a Premier League side over one from the Championship, but did discuss an approach from David Moyes' men.

Gyan told Sky Sports: "I have a lot of options. Me and my agent are here to evaluate them and get the work done, and then I can continue doing what I do best, which is scoring goals and playing well.

"I am confident I will have a club in England. There are good options to think about, so we had to fly in quickly. Me being in England means there is something concrete, so we need to evaluate the options and do the work.

"I heard about Sunderland and Fulham, but we will see what happens. There might be surprises - football is full of them. The people around me are trying to benefit me. It doesn't matter if it is Championship or Premier League - it is about being comfortable where I am.

"Sunderland is a good club. It was unfortunate I didn't play for many years there. I had to leave and that is football. Sometimes you stay for a long time at a club and then other times you go.

"I went to the Middle East but I was scoring goals for the national team and in the World Cup. I don't regret it at all and now I am back to prove myself in England again. Maybe it is my destiny."