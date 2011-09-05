Hamburg striker Guerrero injured on plane

The Peruvian, who has a well-documented fear of flying, became so tense that he suffered a thigh muscle injury and was left out of the team for Saturday's 2-2 draw against FC Lucerne.

"We know about Paolo's fear of flying," coach Michael Oenning told German media. "He became cramped up in his seat and suffered a stiffening of the muscles."

"I think Paolo will get fit quickly and should play at the weekend against Werder Bremen."

Guerrero, top scorer in the Copa America in July, delayed his return to Germany from Peru several times early last year because he could not face getting on an aircraft.

He boarded and got off a plane on four occasions in Lima before finally making it at the fifth attempt. Since then, he has had treatment and appeared to be getting over the problem.