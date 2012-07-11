Hamburg's Guerrero set to join Corinthians
By app
Bundesliga club Hamburg SV and Corinthians have agreed terms for the transfer of striker Paolo Guerrero with the player already on his way to Brazil to pass a medical check, the German club said on Wednesday.
Peru international Guerrero, 28, who has played a total of 161 games and scored 47 goals in Germany's Bundesliga, joined Hamburg in 2006 after a two-year stint at Bayern Munich.
"Both teams have agreed on the transfer," Hamburg sports director Frank Arnesen told reporters. "It is a big thing for Paolo to play for such a club and we wish him all the best."
Guerrero, who has a well-recorded fear of flying, was banned for eight games last season following a violent tackle on VfB Stuttgart keeper Sven Ulreich in March.
