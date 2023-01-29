Harry Kane deal could set Manchester United back whopping £300m – report

By Tom Hancock
published

Manchester United are expected to be in the market for a striker this summer – could they break the bank to sign Kane?

Manchester United-linked Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring during the Premier League match between Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur on 23 January, 2023 at Craven Cottage in London, United Kingdom.
(Image credit: Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Manchester United (opens in new tab) could reportedly end up having to pay around £300m to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham (opens in new tab).

United have been linked with a summer swoop for the England captain, who was pursued by Manchester City (opens in new tab) 18 months ago.

According to the Daily Star (opens in new tab), Spurs wouldn't entertain a fee of any less than £120m for Kane.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur applauds the fans after the FA Cup third round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth on 7 January, 2023 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, United Kingdom.

Kane is on the verge of becoming Spurs' record goalscorer (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

The report adds that City would have had to pay Kane an enormous £375,000 a week – and that the figure could now be closer to £400,000.

Kane, 29, is said to be earning £120,000 a week at Spurs, where his current deal runs until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Back in the summer of 2021, Spurs were said to have rejected a bid of £125m (opens in new tab) from City for Kane – who had told them at the end of the previous campaign that he wanted to leave.

He's since gone on to notch a further 45 goals for Spurs; his next strike will see him surpass the legendary Jimmy Greaves as the club's all-time leading scorer.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur on 4 January, 2023 at Selhurst Park in London, United Kingdom.

Kane has now scored 266 goals in 415 appearances for Spurs (Image credit: Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

But United's need for a new striker is clear – and while the on-loan Wout Weghorst plugs that particular gap for the time being, it would be a huge surprise not to see the Red Devils make a marquee centre-forward signing ahead of next season.

And as he approaches the final 12 months of his contract in North London, Kane – who recently reaffirmed his desire to win silverware with Spurs (opens in new tab) – could have a big decision to make.

