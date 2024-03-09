Harry Kane hits new goals mark and breaks another record in huge Bayern Munich win

Harry Kane reached a fresh goal milestone and broke yet another record as he hit a hat-trick for Bayern Munich in an extraordinary 8-1 win at home to Mainz in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The former Tottenham striker tapped in from close range to put Bayern ahead with 13 minutes played and Leon Goretzka soon made it 2-0 after the England captain had hit the post following a free-kick.

Nadiem Amiri pulled one back for Mainz with just over half an hour on the clock at the Allianz Arena, but Kane made it 3-1 with a clinical finish deep in added time at the end of the first half.

It was one-way traffic in the second as Bayern added five more, with Kane heading in their seventh after 70 minutes.

The 30-year-old also set up Jamal Musiala for number six with a wonderful pass in a huge win for Thomas Tuchel's side.

Bayern move provisionally within seven points of leaders Bayer Leverkusen, who are in action at home to Wolfsburg on Sunday.

Kane's latest hat-trick is his fourth of the season in the Bundesliga and he becomes the first player to achieve that feat in a debut campaign in Germany's top flight.

The former Spurs striker now has 30 goals in the competition, in just 25 games, and could be in with a chance of breaking Robert Lewandowski's record of 41 in a single Bundesliga season.

In all competitions, Kane now has 36 goals in just 34 games and is just five away from his best-ever return in a season – his 41 in 48 at Tottenham in 2017/18.

