Harry Maguire set to be fit to face Norwich

Harry Maguire could make a quicker-than-expected return from a hip injury for Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Norwich on Saturday.

Jesse Lingard misses out through illness but Anthony Martial, who was a late substitute in the Carabao Cup loss to Manchester City in midweek, could return to the starting line-up.

Paul Pogba (ankle) and Scott McTominay (knee) are not expected to be in contention until next month. Defenders Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu-Mensah were due to step up their returns from long-term knee injuries with appearances for the under-23s on Friday.

Norwich’s injury list shows no sign of abating and Daniel Farke will be without top goalscorer Teemu Pukki for the trip to Old Trafford.

The Canaries also have long-term injury problems with Timm Klose, Ben Godfrey and Josip Drmic all ruled out.

Jamal Lewis had been struggling earlier in the week with tonsillitis and Grant Hanley with illness, although the pair are expected to be available for the United clash.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Romero, Williams, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Young, Jones, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, Garner, Gomes, Matic, Chong, Pereira, James, Mata, Chong, Greenwood, Martial, Rashford.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Byram, Aarons, Zimmermann, Amadou, Lewis, Trybull, Leitner, Cantwell, Buendia, Stiepermann, Idah, Hernandez, Tettey, McGovern, Hanley.