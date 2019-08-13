Hearts sign goalkeeper Joel Pereira from Manchester United

Hearts have signed Manchester United goalkeeper Joel Pereira on a season-long loan deal.

The 23-year-old joined United in 2012 and has made three first-team appearances.

The former Portugal Under-21 international has also had loan spells with Rochdale, Portuguese clubs Belenenses and Vitoria Setubal plus Belgian side Kortrijk.

The 6ft 2in goalkeeper will compete with Zdenek Zlamal and Colin Doyle for a starting place at Tynecastle.

Both goalkeepers had spells as number one last season, with Zlamal playing all six competitive matches so far this term.