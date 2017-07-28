Hernandez wants three points on 'special' Old Trafford return

West Ham striker Javier Hernandez has pinpointed a "special" opening-round Premier League trip to Manchester United as a chance to make a statement with his new side.

Hernandez scored 59 goals across four seasons for United before leaving for Bayer Leverkusen after the 2014-15 campaign, which he spent on loan at Real Madrid.

The 29-year-old has returned to England for a reported £16million fee and trained with his new West Ham team-mates for the first time on Friday.

While admitting the match will be a "very special moment" for him personally, Hernandez has lofty ambitions for his return to Old Trafford.

"I'm going back to my old club in the first game, my old house," he told a media conference.

"It'll be very special but I'm defending other colours there.

"I want to help my team get the three points and get the season off on the right foot."

Hernandez's arrival has headlined several big off-season moves by West Ham including the captures of Marko Arnautovic, Pablo Zabaleta and Joe Hart on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

The Mexico international is unlikely to turn out for the Hammers on their tour of Germany due to his recent involvement in the Confederations Cup, where he scored in a 2-2 group stage draw with Portugal.