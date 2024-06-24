Euro 2024: England qualify for last 16 after rivals do them a favour

England have made it through to the last 16 of Euro 2024 ahead of the final group game

England qualified for the last 16 of Euro 2024 on Monday evening without even kicking a ball. Gareth Southgate's side are currently undergoing final preparations for their third and final Group C game against Slovenia on Tuesday, but the pressure has somewhat been relieved.

The Three Lions claimed an opening win over Slovakia to kick off their campaign, but that was followed up a lacklustre draw against Denmark on Thursday, which meant the team had to wait to seal a place in the knockout stages.

But thanks to Spain's win over Albania in Group B's final round of matches, England know they will be playing knockout football whatever happens against Slovenia in Cologne.

VIDEO: Why Scotland Couldn't Beat Hungary

That's because England cannot finish below third in Group C and if that does happen, they will be one of the four best third-placed finishers. Albania's 1-0 defeat also means that France and the Netherlands are also into the last 16 with a game left to play.

Italy have also qualified, but only after a stoppage-time equaliser against Croatia, while Switzerland, Spain, Germany and Portugal are the other teams to have extended their stay at the tournament.

While England are safely through, it doesn't mean that their clash against Slovenia is a dead rubber. England need a win to guarantee top spot in Group C and have plenty of motivation to do so, as the group's second-place finisher will take on Germany in the last 16, while third place will face a group winner.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Into the last 16 👊Monday's results mean the #ThreeLions are guaranteed a place in the #EURO2024 knockout stages. pic.twitter.com/okteasDgMWJune 24, 2024

A draw may be enough to secure top spot, depending on how Denmark perform against Serbia, while England's score will also have knock-on effects across the rest of the tournament, with Croatia's hopes of qualifying resting on England beating Slovenia by three or more goals.

England's match against Slovakia and Denmark versus Serbia both kick off at 8pm on Tuesday evening, with Group D's final matches - France versus Poland and the Netherlands versus Austria - taking place at 5pm.

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world ahead of the summer's big tournament

More Euro 2024 stories

'They're grown men' Danny Murphy channels his inner Mark Lawrenson with Italy quip

Euro 2024: Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer fire back at England captain Harry Kane

Euro 2024: Joe Hart responds after everyone says the same thing about his posture