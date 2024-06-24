Euro 2024: England qualify for last 16 after rivals do them a favour

By
published

England sealed a place in the last 16 at Euro 2024, 22 hours before they were due to kick off their final Group C game

England have made it through to the last 16 of Euro 2024 ahead of the final group game
England have made it through to the last 16 of Euro 2024 ahead of the final group game (Image credit: Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

England qualified for the last 16 of Euro 2024 on Monday evening without even kicking a ball. Gareth Southgate's side are currently undergoing final preparations for their third and final Group C game against Slovenia on Tuesday, but the pressure has somewhat been relieved.

The Three Lions claimed an opening win over Slovakia to kick off their campaign, but that was followed up a lacklustre draw against Denmark on Thursday, which meant the team had to wait to seal a place in the knockout stages.

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.