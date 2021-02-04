Trending

Highlights: Brighton stun Liverpool at Anfield

Steven Alzate celebrating his goal against Liverpool

Brighton & Hove Albion condemned Liverpool to their second straight Premier League home defeat with their 1-0 win at Anfield on Wednesday evening.

The Reds' defeat by Brighton leaves them in fourth place in the league standings, seven points behind leaders Manchester City, while Brighton move out of the relegation zone up to 15th place.

