Euro 2024: How do suspensions work at the tournament?

Players will be wary of picking up yellow cards at Euro 2024

There have been plenty of yellow cards dished out at Euro 2024 so far. Whether for late tackles, dissent or extravagant dives, officials at this summer’s tournament have been intolerant of any ill discipline.

Several players are just one booking away from an unwanted suspension, and ensuring key players aren’t absent is a key part of tournament football. Players are clearly conscious of that: only Scotland’s Ryan Porteous has been shown a red card at Euro 2024.

But picking up a couple of yellow cards is easily done for even the most inoffensive players. Concentration will be key for those on the precipice of a ban.

How many yellow cards for a suspension at Euro 2024?

Just two yellow cards is enough to earn a one-game suspension at Euro 2024. Dodi Lukebakio, Rodri, Jonathan Tah, Kevin Csoboth, Riccardo Calafiori, Rafael Leao and Abdulkerim Bardakci have all discovered that to their detriment.

The two yellow card rule for a suspension lasts until the end of the quarter-finals, after which the total is reset. But a red card in the semi-finals would mean an automatic ban for the final.

A sending off for two bookings or a straight red results in an initial one-game ban, but that can be extended depending on the severity of the offence. Porteous, for example, was given a two-match ban for his dangerous tackle on Ilkay Gundogan. There is also no option for nations to appeal against red cards.

