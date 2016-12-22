I was afraid it would look worse - Hummels on dodgy hairdo
Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich swept aside RB Leipzig 3-0, but Mats Hummels attracted attention for his eye-catching hair.
Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels revealed how a lost bet led to him displaying a striking haircut against RB Leipzig on Wednesday.
Hummels featured as Bayern defeated their visitors 3-0 to take a three-point lead into the Bundesliga's mid-season break.
But the usually quiet and unassuming defender attracted attention for a head of peroxide blond hair, not matched by his naturally dark facial fuzz.
And Hummels was forced to explain how a lost game of skittles at Munich's Oktoberfest beer festival meant he had to bleach his locks as a forfeit.
"After one throw, my opponent had already knocked over more than I had in my three attempts," Hummels said.
"I was afraid it would look worse. It will grow out so in a few weeks it will all be over."
Guess who? December 21, 2016
That's right, it's Mats! Your thoughts on the new look? December 21, 2016
