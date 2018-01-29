Ibrahimovic nearing return as LA Galaxy rumours swirl

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is closing in on a return to first-team action, amid reports linking him with a move to LA Galaxy.

The MLS club were reportedly keen on signing Ibrahimovic at the end of his four-year spell at Paris Saint-Germain in 2016, only for the former Sweden international to join the Premier League giants.

Ibrahimovic struck 28 goals in all competitions in his first season at Old Trafford, including a brace in United's EFL Cup final triumph against Southampton.

An ACL injury ruled the veteran out of the end of the campaign, including the Europa League final victory over Ajax, but Ibrahimovic signed another one-year United deal in August and has since made seven appearances in all competitions.

However, he has not played since a 2-2 draw with Burnley last month and United manager Jose Mourinho claimed Ibrahimovic had a "massive problem" with the same knee he injured last season.

The 36-year-old appears to be working his way back to fitness, though, showing off his work on an exercise bike on social media, as reports emerged of a possible LA Galaxy move.

High altitude work January 28, 2018

ESPN have indicated United's signing of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal has reignited Galaxy's interest in Ibrahimovic, with the player again considering a switch to MLS.

Galaxy - who finished bottom of the Western Conference in MLS last year - offered no comment about a potential move for Ibrahimovic when contacted by Omnisport.

United boss Mourinho also indicated Ibrahimovic's career as an elite player could be coming to an end, saying: "We can't stop time, and for players time means a lot."