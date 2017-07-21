Ibrahimovic sends message to Man United as he steps up recovery

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said he was open to re-signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

And the Swedish star is determined to repay the faith, sending a message to the United boss as he steps up his recovery from a serious knee injury.

Despite scoring 28 goals in all competitions, Ibrahimovic's contract was not renewed by United after his injury in April.

But the 35-year-old striker is looking strong after posting a video lifting weights on Instagram.

Former Paris Saint-Germain frontman Ibrahimovic has also been linked with MLS side LA Galaxy as well as AC Milan and others in Europe.