Ibrahimovic still short of secret United goal target

Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic insists he has many more goals in his locker after reaching 20 in his debut season at Old Trafford.

The 35-year-old struck as Jose Mourinho's side won 3-0 at champions Leicester City on Sunday to move within two points of the top four.

Ibrahimovic now has 15 Premier League goals in 23 games, adding to the two in the Europa League, two in the League Cup and one in the Community Shield.

The former Sweden captain reveals his critics as well as the fresh challenge of playing in England have kept his motivation high as he tries to reach a secret target for the campaign.

"I have a target in my head but I will not say it. I am not there yet," Ibrahimovic told reporters.

"But I have a target. It is something I have been doing every year and it is nothing new for me.

"I keep producing. I have 20 goals and seven assists. The statistics so far have the same reach like the other years, except for last year which was a crazy year!

"I still produce and do my best and I get a lot of help from my team-mates. I know there were many people who said I wouldn't even score 20 but that is nothing I focus on.

"We have some games left so hopefully I will get more. Everything motivates me, all the targets, all the other critics, all the atmosphere coming to Premier League and bringing more followers to the Premier League.

"For me, the main objective is to help my team win and do their best and afterwards we see what happens."

15 - At 35y 125d, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the oldest player to reach 15 goals in a single season. Vintage. February 5, 2017

United remain sixth, but only four points separate them from second-placed Tottenham as five sides battle behind leaders Chelsea to secure a Champions League spot.

Ibrahimovic said: "We are back in the hunt. It was a big gap a couple of months ago, but it is smaller now.

"We have been our own enemy. If we had won our games and got the points we should have got the situation would have been totally different, but OK, now we look at other teams and hope they lose points.

"We have missed a couple of games by not winning them. If we had won them, the situation would have been totally different.

"But we are working hard and we really want to reach the top four and the Champions League.

"To be champions, it will be hard but this is our aim and we don't give up."