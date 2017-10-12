Icardi seeks social media inspiration to name new puppy
Fresh from featuring in Argentina's World Cup qualifying win over Ecuador, Mauro Icardi is asking fans for help naming his new dog.
Inter striker Mauro Icardi has asked supporters on social media to name his new puppy.
The Argentina international made the appeal on Instagram and has promised to give away an Inter shirt to the person who comes up with the winning name.
Fingers crossed the exercise is not a mastiff waste of time and he finds a name he is happy with.
