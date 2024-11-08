Incoming Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim to DITCH Erik ten Hag's key man: report
Ruben Amorim will be tasked with revamping the Manchester United squad upon arrival
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has a squad selection headache facing him upon arrival at Old Trafford as he looks to make use of an eclectic and disorientated squad.
The Red Devils remain in the bottom half of the Premier League despite avoiding defeat against an in-form Chelsea side over the weekend with fans remaining underwhelmed by the prolonged dip in performance levels.
A squad heavily influenced by Erik ten Hag's ties to the Eredivisie now looks set to be disbanded as Amorim, who ranked at no.11 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now, attempts to implement his own unique style at the club.
Ruben Amorim set to ditch a huge recent signing
Ten Hag's recruitment came under fire on a number of occasions, spending ludicrous amounts on players who have largely failed to establish themselves in the side or justify their fees.
Casemiro, Antony, Mason Mount and Andre Onana have all faced regular criticism since the start of last season when United's performances began to nose-dive.
Onana in particular has faced intense scrutiny at times across a hit-and-miss tenure at Old Trafford so far, with his huge errors taking the headlines more often than his undoubtedly impressive displays in other games.
According to Football365, the 28-year-old stopper could be one of the first to depart the club upon Amorim's arrival, having left the Portuguese manager 'unconvinced' by his suitability to the new system.
Despite a number of game-winning performances from the Ghanaian goalkeeper, reports suggest teams across England, Italy and Spain are queueing up in the event that he becomes available either in January or the summer of 2025.
Onana has a value of around €35 million, according to Transfermarkt, as well as a long-term contract running until 2028, making a potential departure very challenging on financial grounds, while any hope of recouping the €50 million fee paid to Inter in 2023 seems sparse at best.
VIDEO: Why Man United Wanted Ruben Amorim So Badly
Amorim currently favours young Uruguayan stopper Franco Israel at Sporting, having deployed him in all four Champions League fixtures so far this season.
In FourFourTwo's opinion, however, Onana is one of the players best suited to Amorim's style. We're calling this one as wide of the mark: expect to see the no.24 become a key player for Amorim.
James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.
