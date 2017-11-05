Injured Icardi out of Argentina squad

Inter captain Mauro Icardi has been forced out of Argentina's squad for the upcoming international friendlies against Russia and Nigeria with a knee injury.

Icardi sustained the knock during Inter's 1-1 Serie A draw with Torino on Sunday, although he completed 90 minutes and provided the assist for Eder's equaliser.

Inter head coach Luciano Spalletti later commended the forward on producing "a great performance" despite the concern.

But the Argentine Football Association (AFA) has withdrawn the 24-year-old due to pain in the patella tendon of his right knee.

Argentina meet 2018 World Cup hosts Russia on 11 November and Nigeria on three days later, with both matches to take place in the Russian cities of Moscow and Krasnodar respectively.