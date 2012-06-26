Injured Italy trio battling to face Germany

Team doctor Enrico Castellacci refused to rule any of the three in or out on Tuesday, even remaining cautious on Chiellini's chances despite the centre back training normally after a thigh problem.

"We are doing eveything possible," Castellacci said.

Chiellini would probably come in for Leonardo Bonucci in the middle of the defence.

Midfielder De Rossi and right-back Abate came off with muscle injuries in the quarter-final against England.

The dynamic De Rossi, who also has a sciatic nerve problem, would likely be replaced by fellow tough tackler Antonio Nocerino but coach Cesare Prandelli has a big decision to make if Abate is not fit for the Warsaw game.

Fellow right-back Christian Maggio is suspended so Prandelli could either move a centre-half like Bonucci or Andrea Barzagli to the right or change to the three at the back used in the opening two group games.

Maggio played right wing-back in those games so Prandelli may have to ask winger Fabio Borini, unused so far, to operate more defensively.