Injured Messi to sit out Hamburg friendly
Lionel Messi will miss Barcelona's friendly against Hamburg SV later on Tuesday after bruising his calf in Monday's training session, the La Liga club said.
A scan had revealed the extent of the injury and the Argentine World Player of the Year would remain in the Catalan capital for treatment, the club said in a statement on their website.
Barcelona squad for the Hamburg game, new coach Tito Vilanova's first in charge, is made up mostly of B team players as the club's Spanish internationals have yet to return from holiday following their triumphant Euro 2012 campaign.
