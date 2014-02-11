Trending

Injured Robinho set to miss Atletico clash

By

Robinho is set Milan’s UEFA Champions League last 16 first-leg tie against Atletico Madrid next week after sustaining a thigh injury.

The Brazil forward was replaced by compatriot Kaka at half-time during Saturday's 3-1 defeat at Napoli in Serie A.

And the 30-year-old former Real Madrid man looks unlikely to feature against Diego Simeone's men for the first leg at San Siro next Wednesday.

"Robinho has sustained a muscular injury in his left thigh," a Milan statement read.

"The Brazilian striker will undergo further tests next week."

Robinho's injury is a blow for Milan coach Clarence Seedorf, whose side will be underdogs for the clash with the La Liga title contenders.