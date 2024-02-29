Is Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St. James Park on February 17, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom

Bournemouth are sweating on the fitness of striker Dominic Solanke ahead of this weekend's clash with Burnley.

The Cherries will be looking to end a seven-game winless streak in the Premier League when they travel to Turf Moor on Sunday afternoon.

But Andoni Iraola may have to do without his star striker after Solanke picked up a knee injury earlier this week.

Will Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke be fit enough to play against Burnley on Sunday afternoon?

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bournemouth fans were expecting to see Solanke in the starting XI for Tuesday's FA Cup fifth-round tie against Leicester, but he was left out of the matchday squad.

Iraola confirmed after the match that the striker, who has been linked with Arsenal and Tottenham ahead of the summer, is struggling with a knee issue that could keep him out of the trip to Burnley.

“Dom wasn’t feeling well in his knee,” he said. “We have to assess him and we hope it’s not something big and he can help us this weekend.”

Solanke is enjoying the best season of his career so far, making him a popular choice for Fantasy Premier League managers. He has found the back of the net 14 times in the top flight this term.

