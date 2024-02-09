Is Newcastle United forward Alexsander Isak injured this week? Premier League injury update

Newcastle United will be without Alexander Isak for their Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The Swedish forward picked up a groin injury during Newcastle's 3-1 victory over Aston Villa at the end of January, requiring him to be immediately substituted.

Reports initially suggested that his time on the sidelines would be between two and four weeks, with Eddie Howe suggesting that Isak is making steady progress.

Will Newcastle forward Alexander Isak be available to play against Nottingham Forest?

Alexander Isak will not play against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, with Eddie Howe confirming that he is still recovering from a groin injury. While the Newcastle boss failed to provide any specifics on a return, he did admit that the Swede is heading in the right direction.

“Alex [Isak] won’t make this game, we hope he won’t be too far away, we don’t have a fixed date yet," Howe said.

“He is making good progress.”

The official Fantasy Premier League website has also ruled out Isak from appearing for Newcastle this weekend, with an unknown return date also given.

The Magpies go into their away fixture against Nottingham Forest needing three points to keep their European hopes alive, with Aston Villa in fourth 13 points ahead of them. Though not insurmountable, Newcastle will need an exceptionally strong run-in to close that gap down if they are to make the Champions League.

Currently ninth, Newcastle will host Bournemouth at St. James' Park next weekend as they attempt to get through a tough period in regards to injuries. Isak might not make the bench for that game, however.

