Is Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Anthony Gordon comes off injured in the League Cup quarter-final against Chelsea

Injury problems have been mounting up for Newcastle United in recent weeks, with several first-team regulars ruled out of action.

Nick Pope, Matt Targett, Harvey Barnes, Joe Willock and Jacob Murphy are amongst those unavailable for selection, leaving Eddie Howe with a threadbare squad.

Unable to rotate the team as much as he would have liked, Howe has been forced to rely on the same core of players while competing on several fronts.

The 17-year-old midfielder Lewis Miley, who came through Newcastle's academy, has seized the chance to impress and scored his first professional goal in a 3-0 win over Fulham last weekend.

Will Anthony Gordon be fit enough to play against Luton Town this weekend?

Eddie Howe on the touchline against Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Newcastle were knocked out of the League Cup on penalties by Chelsea and may have lost Anthony Gordon and Emil Krafth to injury too.

Gordon is the biggest concern given how he has flourished this season, terrorising opposition defences and scoring six goals in the Premier League.

He had to be withdrawn early in the second half at Stamford Bridge and is considered a doubt to play against Luton Town on Saturday.

Krafth, Fabian Schar, Joelinton and Alexander Isak are also struggling with knocks and might not feature.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gordon was taken down by a bad challenge from Moises Caicedo after just two minutes but carried on until early in the second half, when he was replaced by Matt Ritchie.

"Anthony Gordon took a really nasty looking knock," said Howe. "I haven’t seen it myself, but people are telling me that they think it’s a red card."

The 22-year-old has only missed one league game for Newcastle this season and will be keen to continue his eye-catching run of form.

The official Fantasy Premier League website claims that Gordon has a 75 per cent chance of making the trip to Luton.

More Newcastle United stories

Why Dan Burn and Lewis Miley are keeping Newcastle United top of one table

Newcastle eye England international as Nick Pope replacement, with Manchester United, Arsenal & Tottenham trio also in contention

Is Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak injured this weekend? Premier League injury update