Isco 'happy and committed' at Real Madrid – Zidane

Zinedine Zidane believes Isco is "happy and committed" at Real Madrid after his impressive performance in the win over Espanyol.

Isco created both of Madrid's goals in Saturday's 2-0 LaLiga victory at Santiago Bernabeu, Alvaro Morata and the returning Gareth Bale scoring in either half.

The playmaker was linked with a shock move to Clasico rivals Barcelona last month after talks over his contract - which is due to expire in 2018 - were put on hold until the end of the season, while several Premier League clubs have long been connected with a potential transfer.

Zidane, though, was full of praise for Isco and thinks the 24-year-old is enjoying his football.

"Isco is happy and committed to what he is doing," Zidane said at his post-match media conference.

"I'm pleased with how well he has done. He had a great game and I'm not just looking at his two assists for the goals. He worked well from the start.

"It was difficult to get both goals. We attacked for the whole game but we didn't get the second goal to give us some breathing space [until late on].

"We were patient in the game and that is what is important. I like to mix patience with a touch of speed."

2 - Isco Alarcón has assisted twice in a same game for Real Madrid for the first time this season (all competitions). Delight. February 18, 2017

Madrid have now scored in 42 consecutive matches across all competitions, with Bale's return after three months out with injury meaning Zidane now has his BBC strikeforce - which includes Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo - to call upon once again.

"I'm happy to have the front three available because we know what they can offer, as well as what the rest can do," said Zidane.

"Gareth Bale is a key player and we are all happy, not least the player himself.

"We must carry on playing like we did in this game to continue our scoring streak."