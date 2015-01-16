It was France or London for Sanogo, says Bruce

Hull City manager Steve Bruce says failed loan target Yaya Sanogo was only ever interested in signing for a club in France or London.

The Arsenal frontman joined Crystal Palace on loan earlier this week, while Bordeaux were also thought to be close to agreeing a deal for the Frenchman.

And Bruce says Sanogo was reluctant to make the move to Hull.

"He either wanted to go to France or stay in London," he told reporters at a news conference on Friday.

After missing out on Sanogo, Bruce was linked with Blackburn Rovers striker Rudy Gestede, but says the clubs were some way apart in their valuation of the player.

"I called [manager] Gary Bowyer two or three days ago to clarify the situation and we talked briefly," he continued. "It was a non-starter before we got anywhere.

"I enquired about him and the answer came back not at the sort of figures we're talking about. It's not going to happen."

Despite the disappointment of missing out on both Sanogo and Gestede, Bruce remains determined to bolster his front line with Abel Hernandez and Nikica Jelavic both out for up to six weeks.

"It's always a key end of the pitch and you're only as good as your strikers," he added. "If they're fit and everyone's healthy, we're in a good place, but they're not at the moment.

"That's one area we'll look to do something.

"There's one or two things going on at the moment but it's unlikely today or tomorrow so we'll go with what we've got.

"We have to make sure they can hit the ground running. It's an important time.

"It is going to be difficult. We're working every hour God sends to persuade someone to join us."

Hill visit West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday with Gaston Ramirez and Sone Aluko returning to bolster Bruce's threadbare attack.