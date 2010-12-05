Jared Borgetti calls time on career

The 37-year-old "Desert Fox", who played for Mexico at the 2002 World Cup where he scored two goals and 2006 finals in Germany, made the announcement on Mexican television on Sunday.

"I'm not retiring from football," he said. "That I won't play any more professionally is another matter, but football I'll play all my life."

Borgetti, who began his career at Atlas in 1994 and is the third highest scorer in the Mexican league with 252 goals, had spells abroad with Bolton Wanderers in the English Premier League and Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia.