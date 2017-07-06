Joaquin urges Ceballos to stay at Betis

Joaquin has urged team-mate Dani Ceballos to shun the attentions of Real Madrid and Barcelona to remain part of Real Betis' squad for the 2017-18 campaign.

The central midfielder has become one of the most coveted players across Europe during the close season after helping Spain to reach the European Under-21 Championship final in Poland.

Ceballos' deal at Betis runs until 2020 but reportedly contains a buyout clause of just €15million, which has seen LaLiga's top two begin to circle.

The impressive youngster has suggested a decision will be forthcoming in two weeks' time and Joaquin hopes the 20-year-old opts to stay at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

"I am advising you as a team-mate, friend and as a veteran," Joaquin told ABC de Sevilla.

"This is very important for us and we would like you to stay with us for many more years.

"Of course the decision is his, what he must do is the best for him but also for Betis. I hope we can continue to enjoy him and for him to stay here.

"Dani can play in any team. He has many different talents, he is young and has many years of glory ahead of him.

"Any team would want him, but hopefully we can enjoy him here for at least another year."