Juventus' Pjaca out for six months after knee operation

Juventus winger Marko Pjaca is expected to be out for six months following knee ligament surgery.

The 21-year-old ruptured his right anterior cruciate ligament and damaged his lateral meniscus during the second half of Croatia's 3-0 friendly defeat to Estonia on Tuesday.

A statement on Juventus' official website declared Pjaca's operation to have been "a complete success" before adding he will begin rehabilitative work immediately, with a six-month timeframe set for his return to action.

Pjaca joined Juventus from Dinamo Zagreb last July and made 20 appearances across all competitions in his maiden season for the Serie A champions, with all three of his starts coming since the beginning of February.

It is the second time his Juve career has been interrupted by injury after he spent two months on the sidelines between October and December with a fibula problem.