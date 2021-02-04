Juventus transfer news: Cristiano Ronaldo set to extend Serie A stay beyond 38th birthday

Juventus are ready to hand Cristiano Ronaldo a contract extension that will see the Portuguese forward remain in Italy until he’s at least 38, say reports.

Ronaldo, who turns 36 on Friday, has been in sensational form for the Italian champions this season.

He leads the Serie A scoring charts with 15 goals in 16 league games and has bagged another seven in seven Champions League, Coppa Italia and Italian Super Cup matches.

According to Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, the Old Lady are prepared to extend his contract by a year until the summer of 2023.

His current deal expires at the end of next season, but Ronaldo is said to feel more and more crucial to Andrea Pirlo’s side and could prolong his stay.

Ronaldo has won back-to-back Serie A titles and scored 87 goals in 112 appearances since joining Juve from Real Madrid in the summer of 2018.

But he’s yet to lead the club far in the Champions League, as they have exited in the quarter-finals and last 16 over the last two years, the latter elimination to Lyon costing Maurizio Sarri his job.

Juventus are currently fourth in Serie A, seven points behind leaders AC Milan but with a game in hand, and they face Porto in the Champions League last 16 later this month.

