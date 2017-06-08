Kane wants to emulate Ronaldo and Messi by winning Ballon d'Or

Tottenham striker Harry Kane wants to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi by winning the Ballon d'Or.

Kane topped the Premier League scoring charts for the second successive season in 2016-17, notching 29 goals in 30 top-flight appearances as Tottenham finished second.

Ronaldo is expected to match Barcelona rival Messi's record haul of five Ballons d'Or having led Real Madrid to LaLiga and Champions League glory.

The duo are on a level that Kane aspires to, and he wants to match their achievements while remaining at Tottenham.

"I'd do whatever I can to win that big gold trophy [the Ballon d'Or]. It is definitely something I aspire to do," said Kane.

"Ronaldo won LaLiga and the Champions League and that is why he wins it. Messi is in a similar situation. To do that it isn't just individual, it is about a team winning trophies and, hopefully, that is what I can do at Tottenham."

Kane has scored five goals in his 17 appearances for England and is expected to lead the line in the World Cup qualifier against Scotland on Saturday.

The 23-year-old knows that if he wants to be considered on a par with the likes of Ronaldo and Messi, he will need to improve on the international stage.

"I want to be in that world-class bracket. I am not there yet. Part of it is proving that on an international stage," said Kane.

"[At] club level, I have had a good few seasons but to take that next step it is international football - in the big games, in big moments.

"I am 23 and hopefully have quite a few years ahead of me to learn and get better."