Kieran Trippier given 10-week suspension for breaching FA betting rules

By

Kieran Trippier
(Image credit: Bernat Armangue)

Atletico Madrid and England defender Kieran Trippier has been banned for 10 weeks and fined £70,000 for breaching betting rules, the Football Association has announced.

The 30-year-old’s worldwide ban from all football and football-related activity will run until February 28.

Trippier denied the charges, first made in May, and had a personal hearing in October.

However, the FA said that four of seven alleged breaches had been proven with three others dismissed.

An FA spokesperson said: “The Atletico Madrid defender denied seven alleged breaches of FA rule E8(1)(b), which were said to occur during July 2019, and requested a personal hearing.

“An independent regulatory commission was appointed to hear the case, with four of the alleged breaches found proven and three dismissed during a subsequent personal hearing.

“The independent regulatory commission’s written reasons for its decisions and the associated sanction will be published in due course.”

Trippier’s ban takes force with immediate effect.