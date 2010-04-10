Kroos to return to Bayern Munich

"Bayern have again told us today very clearly that Toni must return," Leverkusen sports director Rudi Voeller told reporters on Saturday before the two teams met in the Bundesliga.

Kroos has been outstanding this season, scoring nine goals and setting up another eight, and is in the running for a spot in Germany's World Cup squad. He won his first cap in March.

"It was to be expected. They (Bayern) have been insisting on this for weeks," said Voeller, who had long tried to keep the 20-year-old for another season.

