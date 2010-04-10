Kroos to return to Bayern Munich
By app
BERLIN - Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Toni Kroos will return to Bayern Munich at the end of the season when his loan spell ends, his current club said on Saturday.
"Bayern have again told us today very clearly that Toni must return," Leverkusen sports director Rudi Voeller told reporters on Saturday before the two teams met in the Bundesliga.
Kroos has been outstanding this season, scoring nine goals and setting up another eight, and is in the running for a spot in Germany's World Cup squad. He won his first cap in March.
"It was to be expected. They (Bayern) have been insisting on this for weeks," said Voeller, who had long tried to keep the 20-year-old for another season.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.