Kylian Mbappe being targeted by shock Premier League club after leaving PSG owner 'very angry and upset': report

Kylian Mbappe's PSG future is massively up in the air after it emerged he plans to leave the French side for free next summer, but one Premier League side are looking to take advantage of the situation this transfer window with a shock bid.

Despite signing a two-year deal worth a reported £1m-a-week with PSG in May 2022, Mbappe has already signalled his intentions to leave the French capital upon the conclusion of his contract next summer.

According to FIFA agent Marco Kirdemir, reported in Spanish outlet Marca, this decision hasn't gone down well with PSG's Qatari owners.

"They told me that they are very angry," Kirdemir told Marca. "They wanted and were confident that he was going to renew. The Emir is very upset."

Real Madrid, naturally, have been the most heavily linked club with Mbappe, having courted him for several seasons now. However, while reports suggest a €250m deal with PSG has been struck, Kirdemir indicates that Los Blancos will face competition from the Premier League, specifically Liverpool.

"Liverpool are competing with Real Madrid and want to pay a fortune for Mbappe, that fortune he speaks of would be around €250m."

Liverpool have already been successful in the transfer market this summer, having signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton for £35m. Manager Jurgen Klopp is intent on bolstering his squad ahead of the new campaign, especially considering Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have all left for free this summer.

The Reds did pull out of the running for Jude Bellingham ahead of his £115m switch to Real Madrid, too, citing their financial focus would be looking at bringing in multiple players, rather than just one high-profile star. Therefore, any potential Mbappe deal looks extremely unlikely, though not beyond the realms of possibility when considering how other clubs have spent huge fortunes in the past.

Liverpool transfer news is ramping up ahead of two big summer rebuilds.

Benjamin Pavard of Bayern Munich has been linked, while James Ward-Prowse is said to be on the shortlist. Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga is a target and Khephren Thuram of Nice is said to be close to joining – but Manuel Ugarte is one star who reportedly won't be moving to Merseyside.

Liverpool are also battling Arsenal for the signature of Romeo Lavia, following Southampton's relegation to the Championship.