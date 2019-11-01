Inter Milan set eye-watering price for Manchester United and Barcelona target Lautaro Martinez

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have had a mixed start to the season and reinforcements are expected to come in during the winter window.

Inter striker Martinez has been linked with a move to Manchester recently after an eye-catching start to the season under Antonio Conte.

The Argentina international has scored five Serie A goals in 10 appearances, forming an impressive partnership with former United front man Romelu Lukaku.

El Mundo Deportivo reports that the Red Devils will provide competition to Barcelona for Martinez’s signature.

However, the Spanish outlet warns that signing him in January would cost the Premier League giants €111m, about four times the fee Inter paid Racing Club for his signature last summer.

An easier path for Solskjaer’s side to pursue could be for Juve midfielder Can, who has become frustrated at the club after being left out of their Champions League squad.

Tuttosport has reported that the former Liverpool player will be allowed to leave in the January transfer window.

Can has started just one game this season under new Juve boss Maurizio Sarri, but has great experience in the Premier League with 167 appearances to his name for the Anfield club between 2014 and 2018.

United could face competition for his signature from Bayern Munich and PSG, who are both monitoring the Germany international’s situation.

The 25-year-old’s versatility makes him an attractive prospect, as he is capable of playing in midfield or at centre-back.

He joined the Serie A champions from Liverpool on a free transfer in the summer of 2018 and won the league title in his debut campaign under Massimiliano Allegri, making 37 appearances in all competitions.

However, Can has struggled for game time under Sarri, making just four appearances this season, three of them off the bench.

Now read...

SPECIAL ONE Six of the biggest jobs in Europe could be up for grabs – will Jose Mourinho be on the shortlist for any of them?

FOOTBALL MANAGER 2020 12 teams we can’t wait to be