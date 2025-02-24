Liverpool asked for favour by Real Madrid as Trent Alexander-Arnold future decided: report

Trent Alexander-Arnold's Liverpool future has been the subject of much debate due to Real Madrid's interest

Liverpool and their looming end-of-contracts crisis this summer has been less of a focus at the moment given they’re still fighting on three fronts, but crunch time is moving ever closer.

In Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool could be ending their celebrations at the close of this season by waving goodbye to a good portion of the current team’s spine, for nothing.

And in Alexander-Arnold’s case, it seems the writing may already be on the wall.

Liverpool favour wanted by Real Madrid in Alexander-Arnold capture

Real Madrid’s interest in the Liverpool-born full-back has been no secret, after the Spanish club bid £20million to get him to the Bernabeu a few months early in January.

That was rejected, but the month also represented the first time the 26-year-old could freely speak to clubs abroad, and it seems those discussions have gone well for one of the teams involved.

Spanish outlet Real Madrid Confidencial has revealed that the current Champions League holders already have the summer agreement over the line, but will hold off announcing the deal until the end of the season.

This follows the pattern that Carlo Ancelotti’s side have followed with previous free-agent acquisitions, including Kylian Mbappe, Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba.

The report suggests that it is out of respect to the Reds, with the two sides potentially meeting in this year’s edition of UEFA’s primary competition, that Madrid are conducting their business in this way, but it may also have something to do with a favour Madrid want from the English side.

Los Blancos are set to compete in this summer’s revamped FIFA Club World Cup, which begins on 14 June. Alexander-Arnold’s contract doesn’t expire until two weeks later, leading to some suggestions that the Spanish outfit may request the 26-year-old is released from his contract a few days earlier, in order to join his new club to compete in the tournament.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, the direction of travel has long felt as though it was heading toward an exit for Alexander-Arnold and, with reports already surfacing of his departure plan, that sense is only getting stronger.

It has already been revealed in English media, namely the Telegraph, that the right-back favours the new adventure. With the power all in the player’s hands thanks to his contract situation, there was always going to be little room for manoeuvre.

The news will go down like a lead balloon on Merseyside, however, making it seemingly doubtful that Liverpool will grant Madrid their Club World Cup favour.

Alexander-Arnold is currently worth €75m, according to Transfermarkt. Liverpool next face Newcastle United, when Premier League action returns this week.