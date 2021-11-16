Barcelona wants Liverpool star "at all costs": Reports claim Xavi is targeting huge raid for Mohamed Salah

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah is wanted by Barcelona, according to reports, with new boss Xavi and president Joan Laporta seeing the Egyptian king as the ideal marquee buy.

El Nacional in Catalonia have claimed that Xavi sees Salah as the answer to his prayers as the right-wing option that Barca have been lacking - and though there isn't much cash to be splashed, he could still get his way.

President Joan Laporta is under pressure to deliver a big-money transfer, after losing the likes of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann. Barcelona have recently found a way to finance construction plans to improve the Camp Nou - and though times are hard at the club, Salah could be the cornerstone for a new era.

Salah has been in outstanding form for Liverpool this season. The winger has broken a record of scoring in consecutive games for the Reds, netting a hat-trick against Manchester United, notably.

There is interest from across Europe in the Egyptian, too.

Jurgen Klopp would love to secure the player's signature as contract talks drag on to keep the winger in the Premier League. Salah's agent has reportedly already had calls from top European sides, asking if he will sign, though.

Barca are among them - and they want Salah "at all costs". The talisman is apparently demanding £500,000 to stay, opening the door to a move.

The Anfield outfit have plenty of history when it comes to selling to Catalonia, too. Judging the last result, they wouldn't be opposed to dialogue.

In 2014, Luis Suarez made the switch from the Premier League to the Camp Nou for a sizeable figure, with Liverpool having to sell. When Philippe Coutinho asked to leave in 2018, however, Liverpool agreed a £140m transfer with Barcelona and reinvested the money wisely across Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Virgil van Dijk.

Coutinho went onto flop at Barcelona and is still at the club.