Liverpool in 'last-minute' hijack attempt for star: report
Liverpool are still to make a signing this summer - but are extremely busy in the market
Liverpool are said to have missed out on yet another potential incoming this summer.
The Reds' well-documented interest in Real Sociedad star Martín Zubimendi was dealt a huge blow earlier this week, with the Spain international stating how he is now set to stay in La Liga, despite Premier League interest.
Arne Slot is still yet to make a signing at Anfield, with Liverpool's first Premier League game of the season, against Ipswich Town, now just days away. Having lost multiple first-team options, it is looking bleak for the Merseysiders in terms of incomings.
In a further disappointment for Liverpool, SportsWitness have reported that the club's hierarchy made a late attempt to try and hijack a deal for Willian Pacho, who signed for Ligue 1 champions PSG earlier this week. He joined just days ago for a fee thought to be in the region of €40million (£34.1million).
Pacho, 22, is an up-and-coming centre-back that would have helped shift the load on Virgil van Dijk, Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez this season, with Joel Matip having left the club at the end of the last season, following the expiry of his contract.
WATCH | Why Liverpool Want Arne Slot So Badly
The Ecuador international is however said to have snubbed Liverpool's attempts, given the late nature of the bid, despite the Merseysiders having offered more than what PSG had suggested to the player. It is another bitter blow for Liverpool who just cannot seem to strike a balance when it comes to negotiations.
Speaking to PSG’s official website, the 22-year-old said: “This is a huge club, and I’m really excited to be part of this family now. The project is ambitious, the way they work, the coach - everything about it appeals to me!
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
“When the club reached out, I didn’t hesitate for a second. I’m confident that being here will help me grow both as a person and a player, and I’ll give it my all!”
FourFourTwo believes Liverpool missed out on a superb deal given the price Pacho eventually moved to France for. He ranked extremely highly in terms of duels won and passes completed last season. Virgil Van Dijk is not getting any younger and the Reds must now go back into the market for another player of similar levels.
More Liverpool stories
Liverpool are looking to bring in Bundesliga star Maxence Lacroix and much-admired midfield metronome, Martin Zubimendi. The Reds are said to be prepared to pay the latter's release clause, with Bruno Guimaraes touted as a superstar alternative.
Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher has exclusively told FourFourTwo that he doesn't expect his former side to be challenging for the league this season.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.