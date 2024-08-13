Liverpool in 'last-minute' hijack attempt for star: report

Liverpool are said to have missed out on yet another potential incoming this summer.

The Reds' well-documented interest in Real Sociedad star Martín Zubimendi was dealt a huge blow earlier this week, with the Spain international stating how he is now set to stay in La Liga, despite Premier League interest.

Arne Slot is still yet to make a signing at Anfield, with Liverpool's first Premier League game of the season, against Ipswich Town, now just days away. Having lost multiple first-team options, it is looking bleak for the Merseysiders in terms of incomings.

Arne Slot is yet to sign someone for Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a further disappointment for Liverpool, SportsWitness have reported that the club's hierarchy made a late attempt to try and hijack a deal for Willian Pacho, who signed for Ligue 1 champions PSG earlier this week. He joined just days ago for a fee thought to be in the region of €40million (£34.1million).



Pacho, 22, is an up-and-coming centre-back that would have helped shift the load on Virgil van Dijk, Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez this season, with Joel Matip having left the club at the end of the last season, following the expiry of his contract.

WATCH | Why Liverpool Want Arne Slot So Badly

The Ecuador international is however said to have snubbed Liverpool's attempts, given the late nature of the bid, despite the Merseysiders having offered more than what PSG had suggested to the player. It is another bitter blow for Liverpool who just cannot seem to strike a balance when it comes to negotiations.

Speaking to PSG’s official website, the 22-year-old said: “This is a huge club, and I’m really excited to be part of this family now. The project is ambitious, the way they work, the coach - everything about it appeals to me!

Willian Pacho has left Eintracht Frankfurt for Paris Saint-Germain (Image credit: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

“When the club reached out, I didn’t hesitate for a second. I’m confident that being here will help me grow both as a person and a player, and I’ll give it my all!”

FourFourTwo believes Liverpool missed out on a superb deal given the price Pacho eventually moved to France for. He ranked extremely highly in terms of duels won and passes completed last season. Virgil Van Dijk is not getting any younger and the Reds must now go back into the market for another player of similar levels.

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher has exclusively told FourFourTwo that he doesn't expect his former side to be challenging for the league this season.