Liverpool leading race to Wolves sensation Matheus Nunes this summer – report

Liverpool (opens in new tab) are the frontrunners to sign Matheus Nunes from Wolves (opens in new tab) this summer, according to reports.

The midfielder only moved to Molineux from Sporting Lisbon in August, but his stock has stock has skyrocketed during a fine first campaign with Wolves.

And, per Football Insider (opens in new tab), Liverpool are winning the race to secure 24-year-old Nunes' services for next season.

Nunes has featured in all bar one of Wolves' Premier League fixtures since joining (Image credit: MB Media/Getty Images)

Nunes is said to have been on Liverpool's radar for some time; indeed, the Telegraph (opens in new tab) reported in January, after failing to land the Portugal international last summer, the Reds committed to bid for him later down the line.

Evidently, no deal was struck during the winter transfer window, but speculation surrounding a switch to Anfield seems to have only intensified.

Wolves paid a club-record £42.2 to sign Nunes, who is currently valued by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab) at just under £40m.

However, Wolves' ability to demand that kind of money this summer is bound to depend on whether or not they stay in the Premier League: as things stand, Julen Lopetegui's side sit just three points above the relegation zone, having played more games than most of the teams around them.

Nunes has been capped 11 times by Portugal (Image credit: Manuel Reino Berengui/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Nunes has made 29 appearances for Wolves in all competitions, playing the full 90 minutes in February's 3-0 league win over Liverpool.

The former Estoril and Ericeirense man made his Portugal debut in 2021 and was included in their squad for the 2022 Worle Cup, where he made two appearances.

More Liverpool stories

Jurgen Klopp has addressed the "clear need" for a Liverpool rebuild (opens in new tab) this summer – and reports suggest there could be a lot of money spent (opens in new tab).

Josko Gvardiol is a top target (opens in new tab), with Mason Mount on the wishlist (opens in new tab), too. Seven other players are in the summer plans (opens in new tab), with an eye on the future as well. A player dubbed "the next Luka Modric" could be targeted (opens in new tab), while Benfica's latest starlet Florentino Luis is being considered (opens in new tab). Fifteen-year-old Kendry Paez is also being linked (opens in new tab).

Meanwhile, Jude Bellingham is said to have made Liverpool his preferred destination should he leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer (opens in new tab).